WATCH: ‘I was paid over R3m by Meta to do nothing’

A woman who worked at Facebook’s parent company, Meta, as a recruiter claims that she was paid R3 423 469 to do nothing for six months. WATCH:

The video was uploaded to the Chinese-owned popular social media platform TikTok by user Maddie (@maddie_macho). Other users commented that it sounded too good to be true. However, from the perspective of someone who may be doing mentally demanding or physically exhausting work all day, getting paid to do nothing would sound like a dream. As a recruiter, Maddie said she expected to be constantly getting new workers for the company but she claims that this was not the case.

She says that when she joined Meta, she was told that she was going to learn because, as a beginner, she was ‘’drinking from a fire-hose’’ (to take on or be inundated by more work than she was capable of handling). Maddie did however compliment her on-boarding process with the organisation, saying it was the best she had seen. She says she did have some training, which was all she supposedly did in a work day.

The TikToker say that she and other employees in recruitment were explicitly told that they were not expected to hire anybody for six months. ‘’I thought this was perfect, I was going to ride this out for a year but obviously I did not do that,’’ she claims. Without anything to do, allegedly, Meta kept them busy with frivolous tasks.

‘’The most that we did, this is the crazy part, we had so many meetings. Why are we meeting? We are not hiring nobody. It was just to hear that everyone else was not hiring. Also, I was on a team that was new.’’ According to Maddie, her co-workers were also trying to figure out how to deal with the situation. ‘’I really miss it, I was not doing sh*t pretty much. That was nice,’’ she says.