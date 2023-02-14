WATCH: If Christmas belongs to Mariah Carey, then Valentine’s Day belongs to this choir

“Valentine’s is coming. Where is your boyfriend? Your mates are getting flowers. You are so lonely!” These are the lyrics of Kabusa Oriental Choir, who have become synonymous with this day and making fun of singles. WATCH:

Story continues below Advertisement

@kabusaorientalchoir The Compilation is here - Verse 1,2,3,4 which one is your favourite verse ♬ Valentine Is Coming (Verse 3) - Kabusa Oriental Choir The Nigerian choir has made a career of covering popular songs and even took on Master KG and Nomcebo’s mega hit “Jerusalema”. However, it shot to international fame with “Valentine is Coming”. The song satirises singles who reject any advances from potential partners, only to find themselves in this international day of love. This hilarious choir was founded by four men, Austin, Victor, Ransom and Ozoma, according to ‘’Punch’’. They regularly posts skits on social to their large following.

“We are living in a social media era/generation. Many people are on the internet. If we don’t post on social media, where else should we post? Social media has bridged the gap that TV and radio could not. “Now one can comfortably reach the whole world from the comfort of one’s home. This is a huge advantage and we are utilising it while it lasts,’’ they told ‘’Punch’’. The deeply religious group told the newspaper that they get their inspiration from “above” and said they tend to imagine what a popular song would sound like if it were to be sung by a “Naija” choir.

Story continues below Advertisement

So this Valentine’s Day, there is no need to despair and lament your singleness, but enjoy the light-heartedness of such a song. This year has also seen #Galentine’s trending on various social media, so you can meet up with a group of your friends, male or female, at your favourite restaurant and have a jolly good time! IOL Business