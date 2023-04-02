WATCH: ‘I’ll end up as a CEO or in prison’

With the stigma of mental illness fading in society, more individuals are speaking out about how they live with ASPD. Recently, Kanika Batra, who says she was diagnosed as a sociopath, made waves on social media with her controversial hot takes and advice.

Batra said those with her condition either end up in prison or on top of the corporate ladder as a CEO. #fyp #foryou #viral #sociopath #conned #theranos ♬ original sound - Kanika Batra-Matheson @ogkanikabatra Why i’ll end up in prison or as a ceo #aspd In popular media, such as movies and TV shows, CEOs are often portrayed as having some kind of personality disorder, such as in “Succession”, “There Will Be Blood”, “The Founder”, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, and more. Psychology, as a field, has come a long way from Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud’s theories of human development.

Through the decades, the profession has seen a refinement and re-imagining of long-established ways to help those who are in need of psychological help. In this age, numerous mental conditions like depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are relatively easier to manage with medication and therapy. Vireshnie Pillay, a psychologist, says that someone with this disorder has the inability to conform to social norms that normally govern many aspects of adolescent and adult behaviour.

‘’Although there are many aspects of criminality, it does not mean that every person with ASPD is a criminal. We see the traits of the disorder from the ages of 16 and up. They can have a lot of deceitfulness and lying for their own gain and pleasure. ‘’We also often see a lot of impulsiveness, a struggle to plan ahead and a lot of irritability and aggressiveness,’’ Pillay says. Batra, from Sydney, Australia, came to have a prominent voice online by speaking about living with an antisocial personality disorder or “taking the mask off”.

Batra is a past Miss Universe and Miss World finalist. She is also a model, singer, actor, and writer, but it was her openly talking about her ASPD that helped amass her a massive online following. In a controversial video, she says that “normal’’ people cannot train themselves to suddenly be sociopathic over night, but they can come close to it. “Could you do something against your morality every single day? And by this, I mean, could you backstab your best friend without feeling remorse? Would you smear someone’s reputation if you’re going up against them for a promotion? Most people would lose sleep over this, and from the comment section, it seems like you really like empathy and guilt.’’