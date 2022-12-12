WATCH: Land your dream job by mastering these 10 extremely difficult interview questions

The mere thought of a job interview is nerve-racking, let alone sitting in the hot seat with difficult questions thrown your way. WATCH:

Story continues below Advertisement

When combined, this is a prescription for disaster, and if you are unprepared, you will fail terribly. The good news is that we are here to assist you! There are numerous approaches to overcoming and answering these difficult interview questions. You can even outperform other applicants with a little effort and preparation.

So, let’s look at the most difficult interview questions and how to answer them with composure and satisfaction. 1. How would you describe yourself in one word? This questions is asked to determine whether you will fit in with the company culture. Many interviewees can struggle with how to answer this.

Story continues below Advertisement

You must not sound like you are blowing your own trumpet but you must be able to leave a lasting impression. To ace this question, choose a word that is related to the role you have applied for. 2. How do you define success? This question gives the interviewer insight into what you value and what keeps you motivated. It can also show whether you are a team player or want to excel on your own.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most managers define success as a result of team effort rather than a personal one. So, make sure this comes across when giving your answer. 3. Have you ever been asked to compromise your integrity by your supervisor or colleague? This question is asked to gather how you handle confidential information and also to evaluate your morals.

If you have never been in such a situation like this, explain that hypothetically you would not take part in something that goes against your morals and the company’s. 4. What would you do if you found out that your best friend at work was stealing? Your loyalty and integrity will be put to the test with this question. The interviewer wants to know if you will be loyal to the company.

When answering, let them know that if your friend steals something, you would have no choice but to turn them in. 5. Tell me about a time you had to deliver bad news? Delivering bad news at work can be tough, which is why you need to show compassion and empathy when doing it. If you do not have an example to offer, explain how you would do it tactfully.

6. How did you make time for this interview? Where does your boss think you are right now? Like many other job seekers, you probably pretended to be sick to attend an interview. With these questions, hiring managers want to see that your priorities are in the right place. To get around this, explain that you are using personal time.

7. Are you the type of person who checks their email on holiday? This is trick question as the interviewer wants to establish whether you will make a job your priority while also having work life balance. Answer honestly and show that you will have boundaries while still being a hard worker.

8. What did you not like about your previous job? Chances are that there is plenty that you did not like about your previous or current job. However, a job interview is not a therapy session for you to open up about every last detail. Instead of bad mouthing your previous or current employer, you can explain that the lack of progression was a reason you left or are leaving.

9. Tell me about a time you disagreed with company policy? Hiring managers ask this to see whether you will be troublesome for the company or not. So, if you have genuinely disagreed with a company policy before, make sure you explain why. You can add that after you spoke up, the policy changed positively and made it a better working environment for your and your colleagues.

10. How do you deal with remarks? If you work in a creative role, it is likely that you will be given remarks and feedback on a daily basis. They can often be subjective and based on opinions. When answering this question, explain how you are open to constructive criticism but will not be a pushover.