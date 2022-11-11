WATCH: Say what? Here are the world's weirdest jobs

Apart from the typical careers you know, there exist a whole range of strange jobs that cater to the most rare and niche needs of people, and even animals. So, expand your horizons and think outside the box because, perhaps, the perfect career for you might not be at all commonplace.

The world's weirdest careers:

1. Pet Psychologist That’s right, humans are not the only ones who suffer from mental health issues and need the help of a professional. A pet psychologist can act as an interpreter, delving into the causes of problems that pets face but cannot communicate to the owners because they cannot speak, and assist owners in improving their relationships with their animal companions.

They work similarly to an animal behaviourist focusing on why an animal behaves in a certain way and assist the owner in training the pet to behave appropriately. 2. Professional queuer

Long lines in banks, stores and more areas are an inconvenience for those who have super busy lives or the wealthy elites who regard it as being beneath them. For this, there are professional queuers who stand in line for clients for a fee. 3. Cat catcher

Felines are known for being feisty and unpredictable. When it is time for a trip and the furry pets refuse to enter their carriers, a cat catcher is called to save the day. These individuals might as well be cat whisperers, as they make a living catching the sometimes elusive creatures. 4. Bed warmer

No. Get your mind out of the gutter. A professional bed warmer has the less than conventional role of warming their clients’ beds and making them toasty before they come to “chill” or wind down for a night of sleep. 5. Live mannequin

This is a person whose job is to put on clothes for the testing of the fit, drape, and visual appearance of a design. Effectively, they act as live mannequins. 6. Fake wedding guests

Not every couple has a large family or dozens of friends. So, when the big day comes and the turnout at the venue is less than ideal, things can take a sad turn on what is supposed to be one of the most important days of the couple’s lives. Enter the fake wedding guests; they are hired to take up spots to increase the number of attendees at the wedding.

7. Professional bridesmaid Weddings are a gold mine for bizarre jobs. If the bride does not have close friends or perhaps does not like particular individuals, she can simply hire a professional bridesmaid to replace them. Duties of this worker will be related to those of actual bridesmaids; be there for the bride, support her on her big day and even give a speech.

8. Dog food tester Dog food may not look appealing at all, but some humans have to eat it to make money. People doing this job taste dog food to ensure that it’s tasty, nutritious and suitable for canines.

9. Crisp inspector Before chips reach your bowl, this professional ensures that they have the right consistency, flavour, crunch and taste. It sounds like a dream job, but this individual has to inspect countless chips.

10. Water slide tester As a theme park opens up, a water slide tester would have made sure that the slides are just perfect for screeching patrons to enjoy. Essentially, this worker gets paid to spend their time playing!