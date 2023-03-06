WATCH: Teacher goes viral with the way he teaches life sciences

Teaching in high school, especially in Matric, is not child’s play. This grade is crucial in deciding a student’s future and career. It takes a certain calibre of educators to get students ready not only for university but the rest of their adult lives.

Story continues below Advertisement

Teachers in this grade understand the importance of preparing those who will be the future’s doctors, lawyers, journalists, politicians and so on. Some teachers are extremely dedicated to this demanding career and even offer evening and weekend classes to ensure that pupils are ready for their exams. Samkelo Mhlophe, a life sciences teacher has found a way to bring joy and play into the serious subject to ensure that his students understand.

Story continues below Advertisement