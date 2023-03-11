WATCH: Teacher showered with praise for unique way of teaching life sciences

Teaching in high school, particularly in matric, is not for the faint of heart. This grade is very important in determining a student's future and career. It requires a certain kind of educator to prepare pupils, not only for university, but also for the rest of their adult lives.

Instructors in this grade recognise the significance of training future physicians, attorneys, journalists, legislators, and other professionals. Some teachers are so committed to this difficult profession that they even give late and weekend lessons to guarantee that students are prepared for their tests. Samkelo Mhlophe, a life sciences teacher has found a way to bring joy and play into the serious subject to ensure that his students understand.