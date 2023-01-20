WATCH: This is where ‘oracle’ Tebogo Makena does his R50 000 consultations

The ‘’Oracle Under The Sun’’ Tebogo Makena has removed all mentions of having a degree or PhD from the University of Pretoria on Instagram and LinkedIn. Makena also shared a video on TikTok showing where he does his R50 000 consultations.

WATCH: This is where the ‘oracle’ does his exorbitant consultations @dr_tebogo_makena Morena ♬ original sound - Tebogo Makena Still going by “Dr’’ on TikTok, Makena said he has had enough with the attention put on his educational background and high consultation fees. He finally shared where he sees his clients—an upmarket-looking hotel conference room. In the clip, the man said he is not a traditional healer, does not do rituals and just talks to God directly.

He went on a tirade about how he does not fear IOL News, Pretoria News, any other media organisation and the University of Pretoria. Those commenting “negatively” under the published stories can also go figuratively kick rocks, according to Makena. “I don’t need to perform any rituals or throw bones to prophesy to someone because I am not a sangoma. I don’t have a ndumba (traditionally where sangomas see those who come to them) that has the stench of rotting animals. “Instead, we go to a five-star hotel and sit at the boardroom. I give you coffee, drinks and other refreshments,’’ he said.

Makena also shared “proof” with IOL Business of people paying for his hefty services. ‘’You see someone paid,’’ he told us. Makena has stated that he got the PhD from the University of Pretoria but it was given to him by someone from heaven. “I have freedom of expression so I choose whatever university I want because I am an oracle. I have obtained the degree or diploma or PhD from the University of Pretoria, but it’s from heaven,’’ he told IOL Business.

