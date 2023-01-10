WATCH: TikTok user claims Bonga Sithole’s ‘father’, who is as eloquent, found on the streets

Despite viral sensation Bonga Sithole stating that his father was allegedly gunned down in a supposed plot to take over his taxi business, a TikTok user says he found the ‘’social being’s’’ dad. Whether they are being serious or not, @biziwemshengu’s clip has gone viral on the social media platform.

WATCH: ‘’Could this be Bonga’s dad?’’ @biziwe.mshengu ♬ original sound - Biziwe MaMshengu Presumably asked about his views on substance abuse, the video starts out with the man, who looks dishevelled, taking a strong anti-drug stance. ‘’When you indulge yourself to any intoxication of the drugs, you become debilitated, inebriated and dilapidated beneath your blood circulation as well as your body structure, anatomically and physiologically,’’ the man says.

In an interview on the YouTube channel, Nkululeko n Cultr, Sithole said his father was a taxi boss and was allegedly assassinated in a plan to take over his business. Sithole claimed to be the heir to the taxi empire, but when he learnt that his life was in danger, he was unable to complete high school and dropped out in Grade 9. “The taxi industry can be very mean, to the point where my own family was disputing over my father’s estate. I was his only son and I had to carry on his legacy,” he told the show’s host Nkululeko Nkewu.

South Africa’s fascination with homeless people, especially men on social media, is not new. Several videos populate online spaces of another man dubbed “Alostro”, who infamously claimed that DJ Sumbody died of suicide instead of being shot. Alostro is still maintaining his story about Dj Sumbody 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M6C9rJ5kh1 — P-MO  (@Ph3hello_Mo) December 24, 2022 While these homeless individuals permit videos of them to be taken and shared online, the dark reality is that they are suffering on the streets. According to AllAfrica, in 2022 there were more than 15 000 homeless people in Johannesburg. It has been estimated that across South Africa there may well be from 200 000 to 350 000.

