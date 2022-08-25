WATCH: Tips to ace your first interview

Durban - Preparing for an interview, especially your first, can be intimidating. This is an exciting time, and it has the potential to launch your career. If you prepare properly, you can overcome your anxiety and go forth and conquer.

Know what you want Workforce development and training Allie Danziger says first, you need to know what you want. Get ready for the interview by thinking about your objectives as well as how you want the interviewer/panel to perceive you. According to Danziger, you should also develop an introduction that feels fresh and unique to you. Remember, you are competing with other candidates for the job.

Watch: Interview tips for new graduates Practice makes perfect You want to make sure that you know what you’re talking about in the interview. “Get feedback from professionals in the field that you want to go into. They can share insight into what hiring managers are looking for,” says Danziger.

You can find such professionals on job portals such as LinkedIn. Do not be afraid to ask for information, they would be more than happy to share knowledge that will help shape your future. Brush up on your negotiating skills. If you are asked how much you are willing to accept for the role, have a number in mind and be prepared to negotiate if necessary.

Dress for success. “You can’t ever be over-dressed for an interview. Dress for the role you want, not the one you have. A good cheat code is to go to the company’s social media and see what the employees are wearing.” Prepare questions to ask

Research the company thoroughly and make note of things you can ask in the interview. This can prove that you’re really interested in the position and show initiative. Here are some questions to ask an interviewer, according to Indeed: What are the day-to-day responsibilities of someone in this role?

What are the characteristics of someone who would succeed in this job? What are some challenges that you have seen people in this role encounter? If I get this position, how would my success be measured?

What are the most important things I would need to do within the first 90 days of employment? Additionally, here are some interview questions you can practice answering: Tell me what you know about the organisation.

Why are you interested in applying for this position? How has your academic career positioned you to work in this role? Why do you believe you’re the right fit for this position?

How do you describe your collaboration skills? Do you feel comfortable working in a team environment? What is your proudest accomplishment?

Describe a scenario where you overcame adversity to reach a goal. Explain a time where you had difficulty with a fellow student or teacher. What are your salary expectations for this position?

Where do you see yourself in five to 10 years? How do think others perceive you? What do you like to do in your spare time?