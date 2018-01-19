CAPE TOWN - South African celebrities have identified the education sector as the way of giving back to the needy through scholarships and bursaries to brighten youths' futures.

The creative industry has seen a growing trend among artists who more than ever before collaborate with NGOs to establish scholarships and bursaries in an endeavour to make dreams of the aspiring filmmakers, sound engineers and music producers come true.

Here are 5 SA entertainers investing in education:

1. Nkosinathi Maphumulo (Black Coffee)

The DJ Black Coffee Foundation, together with Bridges for Music, are facilitating funding for physically challenged students.

The funding covers the full tuition for the selected students to study a one year full-time Higher Certificate in Sound Production, at SAE's Cape Town's campus.

Candidates should hold a grade 12 certificate.

Maphulo says physically challenged people are not always taken seriously, "they are part of our society and in most cases no one really gives them an opportunity or listens to what they have to say, for us to be involved in such a powerful program it makes us so happy".

2. Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA)

Forbes also partnered with SAE Institute and Bridges for Music to fund Sound Production students at SAE.

The scholarship covers a full year's tuition for SAE’s full-time Higher Certificate in Sound Production at the Cape Town campus.

Forbes said "It’s a great honour for me to be able to offer a young aspiring musician, producer or engineer an opportunity to equip themselves with the skills needed to begin a career in the industry. I myself studied to be a sound engineer and I still use the same skills I acquired all those years back, in the day to day happenings of my own career. Thank you SAE and Bridges for Music for partnering with me on this awesome initiative. Good luck to the recipient of this scholarship, and see you at the top".

3. Bonang Matheba

In 2016, Bonang Matheba partnered with Boston Media House to afford 10 young women an opportunity to fulfill their dreams.

Matheba launched the bursary after a needy student took it to twitter to plead for help as she was failing to pay her tuition fees; upon seeing the tweet, Matheba came to rescue.

Boston said it looks at having long-term relations, than just a campaign with Matheba.

4. Siya Metane (Silkour)

Aside from being one of the founding members of Skwattakam rapper and businessman, Siya "Slikour" Metane has approached cooperate social responsibility differently.

Metane has entered into partnerships that will ensure the careers of the young talents are accelerated.

"My vision is to create a voice for the youth in the culture and we’ve been able to achieve that with 'SlikourOnLife'. I’m passing my insights, learning and knowledge to the next generation, that’s the heart of SlikourOnLife Incubator," Metane said.

He said he lives by the theory of corporate social investment responsibility and" and he has the relationships and resources to bring media, industry and artists together. "It’s my responsibility to utilise them".

