WATCH: Why ‘de-influencers’ are on the rise on social media

Being a content creator or influencer has become a popular and lucrative career option. However, a recent trend has seen a rise in "de-influencers" – those who do the polar opposite.

With a low barrier to entry, you don't need an education, or even professional recording equipment – you can take photos and videos with a smartphone and need basic editing skills. However, this does not mean that content creators don't work hard. They often have to live with strict deadlines and brand expectations. De-influencers who have recently popped up on the scene accuse these content creators of feeding into mass consumption and encouraging their audience to buy products they don't need.

Marketing has been around for centuries, but influencer marketing has taken things to the next level. According to online media marketing company IZEA's "Trust in Influencer Marketing" report, 62% of social media users trust an influencer over traditional A-list celebrities. "Influencer marketing is alluring to consumers because it plays into many social norms, from building relationships to craving acceptance,'" said IZEA.

Here are the reasons why the online media marketing company says people are more likely to buy what influencers market: Credibility is gained quickly When content creators post images and videos, they demonstrate their knowledge and generate what psychologists refer to as perceived power.

A demonstration of expertise, along with a large number of followers, offers credibility or authority to the influencer. Influencers with greater audiences are nearly always seen as credible. Frequent exposure fosters trust Followers view and interact with content shared by influencers. Over time, the influencer establishes a constant presence. Every image, video and live broadcast fosters a relationship with the spectator, which eventually leads to trust.

Influencers are approachable In the field of psychology, there is a measure of relatability called as social proximity. A person has closer social closeness to someone who feels relevant and approachable than to someone who feels out of reach.