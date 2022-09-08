WATCH: You should never say these things during a job interview

Job interviews can bring out the jitters in everyone, whether you’re just at the beginning of your career or you are a seasoned professional. One can often become anxious over what to say, how to say it, and what to avoid all together. It can also be daunting to be conscious of the fact that whether or not you land a job mostly depends on how you conduct yourself and respond to the questions fired at you.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch: things to never say in your job interview Knowing what to avoid can help become more confident in yourself. Here are some things to never say during an interview, according to the job portal, Indeed: 1. Anything negative about a previous employer or job

If you’re asked about your previous job by the interviewer, avoid saying anything negative. Positive responses may also reassure your prospective employer that you are a great fit for their workplace culture but also that you will not say anything negative about them in the future. 2. Answering a question with “I don't know.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Some questions can throw you by surprise, and you may not know how to answer. Do not panic and say you do not know. Take a breath and think. This could be a great chance for you to demonstrate your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. 3. Answering a question with “It's on my CV.”

Story continues below Advertisement

An interviewer will ask you a question whose answer is already on your CV, but that is just because they want you to elaborate and provide more clarity. Consider responding to such queries with clear instances that demonstrate your skills or experience or by explaining how your qualifications are relevant to the position. 4. Informal language (Uhm, uh, like)

Story continues below Advertisement

Strictly use professional language unless you are told otherwise. This does not imply that you must use industry jargon, but rather that you should avoid unprofessional language such as slang and profanity. 5. “I don't have any questions.” Near the end of the interview, most interviewers will ask if you have any questions.

Thinking about purposeful questions to ask the employer to demonstrate your interest in the company or position is an important part of preparing for an interview. Questions you can ask: How would my performance be calculated?