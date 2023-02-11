Ways you can make more money amid the cost-of-living crisis

With rising living costs, South Africans must find new ways to supplement their income, and the unemployed are desperate to make ends meet. Tutoring

Story continues below Advertisement

Tutoring is the act of guiding students to become independent learners through individual attention and a structured approach to skills development. For this side hustle, you will require little to no money to get up and running, only your skills. Have you recently matriculated with flying colours or graduated from a tertiary institution with equally impressive grades?

You can put your knowledge to use by tutoring those who are currently studying the same subjects/modules you did. You don’t need any training as you already have lived experience. All you need to do is advertise your service online, especially on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

Similarly, you can approach the pupils or students you want to tutor and tell them how you can help them achieve more in their studies. As a tutor, you can charge R180 to R200 per hour. Tuckshop A tuckshop is a small store that sells food. According to researcher Dr Jane Battersby, urban food security is a significant development challenge in Southern Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the field is currently under-researched and under-theorised. If you live in an area where people have to travel to access food, this could be an opportunity to open a small tuckshop. However, you will first need to get a business licence from your municipality. These cost from R850 upwards and will need to be renewed annually. Make sure that your area is hygienic and clean daily.

Stock up with all the necessities and fruits and vegetables. Make sure that you have staples such as bread, milk and eggs, which people often buy several times a week. Spread the word around your neighbourhood and your community will come flocking to grab a few items. Editing people’s writing

An editor improves a draft of a document by correcting errors and making words and sentences clearer, more precise, and as effective as possible. Do you have a love for language and a keen eye for grammar and spelling? Editing might be the perfect side job for you! All you have to do is advertise your services. As your own boss, you can decide your rates. Editors typically charge per word.

Dog walking Dog walkers walk dogs for clients and follow agreed-upon routes and schedules. They also give the dogs food and water and dispose of waste. You don’t need any formal training or qualifications to become a dog walker.

With this side hustle, you can turn your love of man’s best friend into a source of income. For example, Poochy Coo, a dog-walking service in Cape Town, charges up to R2 000 a month for 45 – 60 walks. As an independent dog walker, you can set your rates according to your schedule and availability.

e-Hailing services e-hailing is the process of ordering a car, taxi, or motorcycle pick-up via virtual devices: a computer or mobile device. If you have a car, this could be a great way for you to make money after work and on weekends.

There are various e-hailing services companies you can sign up with, such as Uber, Bolt or DiDi. Each company has different ways of screening potential drivers, so you might have to wait for a response. South African Uber drivers typically make more than R700 a day.