Monday, August 1, 2022

Well-paid internships you can apply for in the W Cape today

Start making your dreams come true.

Published 6m ago

Durban - There are many ways you can kick-off your career, one of these is starting with an internship. This type of programme can ease you into the world of work.

You can keep advancing yourself while putting those skills you have mastered to good use, and also start earning.

Here are some great paid internships you can apply for in Cape Town today:

Business development and marketing internship

Company: Rheinmetall Denel Munition

Location: Somerset West.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business/marketing or equivalent qualification.

Post graduate degree in business/marketing or equivalent would be advantageous.

Apply here

Transport operations internships

Company: Imperial Fast ’n Fresh

Location: Montague Gardens

Stipend: R5 500 a month.

Requirements:

A relevant bachelor’s degree.

Apply here

Account manager internship

Company: TD Markets

Location: Cape Town

Stipend: R8 000 a month

Contract length: six months.

Requirements:

Undergraduate degree completed within the past 12 months.

Not more than one year previous work experience is preferable.

Application deadline: August 1, 2022

Apply here

Food technology internship

Company: Rieses Food Imports

Location: Montague Gardens

Stipend: R4 500 a month.

Requirements:

Diploma in food technology.

No work experience needed.

Apply here

Learning and development internship

Company: Sanne Holdings

Location: Cape Town.

Requirements:

Must have minimum six months’ work experience.

Conscientious of deadlines and able to deliver.

Apply here

Truworths stores internship

Field: Retail

Location: Cape Town.

Requirements:

Diploma or degree in retail business management, operations, management or any other related fields, and a passion for fashion and retail.

Application deadline: August 30, 2022

Apply here

Saica internship

Location: Western Cape.

Requirements:

Candidates studying towards a BCom accounting degree or completing BCom/ honours degree.

IOL Business

