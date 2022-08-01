Well-paid internships you can apply for in the W Cape today

Durban - There are many ways you can kick-off your career, one of these is starting with an internship. This type of programme can ease you into the world of work.
You can keep advancing yourself while putting those skills you have mastered to good use, and also start earning.
Here are some great paid internships you can apply for in Cape Town today:
Business development and marketing internship
Company: Rheinmetall Denel Munition
Location: Somerset West.
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in business/marketing or equivalent qualification.
Post graduate degree in business/marketing or equivalent would be advantageous.
Apply here
Transport operations internships
Company: Imperial Fast ’n Fresh
Location: Montague Gardens
Stipend: R5 500 a month.
Requirements:
A relevant bachelor’s degree.
Apply here
Account manager internship
Company: TD Markets
Location: Cape Town
Stipend: R8 000 a month
Contract length: six months.
Requirements:
Undergraduate degree completed within the past 12 months.
Not more than one year previous work experience is preferable.
Application deadline: August 1, 2022
Apply here
Food technology internship
Company: Rieses Food Imports
Location: Montague Gardens
Stipend: R4 500 a month.
Requirements:
Diploma in food technology.
No work experience needed.
Apply here
Learning and development internship
Company: Sanne Holdings
Location: Cape Town.
Requirements:
Must have minimum six months’ work experience.
Conscientious of deadlines and able to deliver.
Apply here
Truworths stores internship
Field: Retail
Location: Cape Town.
Requirements:
Diploma or degree in retail business management, operations, management or any other related fields, and a passion for fashion and retail.
Application deadline: August 30, 2022
Apply here
Saica internship
Location: Western Cape.
Requirements:
Candidates studying towards a BCom accounting degree or completing BCom/ honours degree.
IOL Business