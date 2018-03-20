CAPE TOWN -Newly appointed Acting Commissioner of Sars, Mark Kingon has more knowledge of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) than his predecessor, Tom Moyane.

Who is Mark Kingon?

Kingon reportedly has 34 years of experience with the revenue service since he joined in 1984, reports The South African. His service ranges from legal affairs to an executive role.

The new Sars chief graduated from the University of South Africa in 2002 with a diploma. He reportedly received his diploma after studying over a seven year period.

Kingon was with Sars since its establishment and worked his way through the ranks to become the Group Executive for Relationship Management within Business and Individual Taxes.

Following Jonas Makwakwa's resignation last week, Kingon served a brief stint as acting Chief Officer for Business and Individual Taxes.

SOE's in the spotlight

Moyane's immediate suspension was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday and comes after Ramaphosa vowed to tighten the operation of SOE's.

According to Ramaphosa, Moyane's suspension is in the public interest in order to restore Sars' credibility.

The President further said that Sars was deteriorating under Moyane's leadership, which in effect compromised the economy.

Moyane's suspension can be seen as government's attempt to salvage the distressed SOE.

