Why this company opted for a 4-day work week

South Africa’s trial of the four-day work week started this March with 29 companies partaking in the pioneering experiment. One company, 2Stories, shared why they opted to be a part of it. The marketing content strategy agency pointed out that exhaustion, burnout and illness seem to be the trademarks of modern working life and sought to change this for its employees.

Workers will have a four-day week instead of the traditional five – without a reduction in their pay or benefits. Co-founder and chief operating officer Joanne Hope said the four-day week is not just about achieving a better work-life balance for employees. “It’s about fostering a culture of innovation and productivity. By giving our team the opportunity to have more time for themselves, their families, and their hobbies, we’re investing in their overall well-being and creativity.

We anticipate that this will, in turn, lead to new ideas, fresh perspectives and ultimately, greater success for our agency and, of course, our clients,’’ she said. As an example, the business cited the recently finished UK trial, which was a tremendous success for the companies and people who participated. In that trial, 15% of participants said that no amount of money would persuade them to accept a five-day work week at their future place of employment.

Organisations who took part also reported revenue growth of 35% when compared to previous years. ‘’2023 is the year of people for 2Stories. We are putting our team’s well-being at the centre of everything we do. And what better way than to gift them some precious time,’’ said co-founder and chief content officer Anelde Greeff. Greeff went on to say that everyone would benefit since a happy staff produced great work, and great work leads to pleased clients.