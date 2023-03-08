Wild country: Tenant terrified after being alerted that a python escaped from complex

Another day, another wild animal on the loose in South Africa. This time, a python is said to have escaped from an unnamed complex in Joburg. A woman who lives in the residential property where the reptile escaped took to Twitter to share the news.

‘’How is Johannesburg like this? Why was there a python in my complex? Yooo shame! Now we must live in fear. Deliverer of sins, ease my spirit,’’ she said. The Twitter user shared a letter from what looked to be the management of the flats. “It is becoming very concerning that there is a rumour going around in the estate about the escaped python. If anyone knows who the snake belongs to or where it escaped from, please let us know immediately so that we can source the services of a reptile catcher,’’ reads the document.

It said pythons are constrictors (they squeeze their victims to death before eating them and do not strike to inject poison) rather than poisonous creatures. However, the letter also cautioned residents to stay clear of the snake, as it could be poisonous and not a python. It told people to inform security if they spotted the reptile. Kanti e Goli kunjani? Python yani e complexini? Yooo, shame now we must live in fear🥹![CDATA[]]>🥹 - weeeee mkhululi we zoooooooooonooooooo, khulul’ umoyaaaaaa wam. pic.twitter.com/TCXMcpmCO1 — Sis Baby ❤. UmSotho wase Lamont 🤘![CDATA[]]>🏽 (@NalediMpanya) March 6, 2023 The woman told IOL Business that she had not received any updates on the situation.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans has made a career out of capturing and rescuing the creatures, dangerous or not. With years of experience in handling such animals, Evans said that snakes don’t mean to harm people but only attack when they feel threatened. “Snakes do not want to bite you, but if you hurt them, they feel they have to. If you try and help one, and pick it up to move to safety, they don't understand that. They’ll be scared, and bite,” Evans said. According to the expert, here’s how to deal with one of these slithering organisms: