Women harder hit by retrenchment than men – Old Mutual

INSURER Old Mutual revealed yesterday that 58 percent of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women, confirming that the economic impact of Covid-19 hit working women harder than it did working men. According to Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report, of the three million jobs lost in early lockdown – between February and April 2020 – two-thirds, or two million were held by women.

Old Mutual said it paid out 30 percent more in retrenchment cover claims in 2020 than in 2019, representing a R3 million increase. John Kotze, Retail Protection Product Head at Old Mutual, said, “This is one of the highest-ever increases in retrenchment cover claims, directly related to the Covid-19 outbreak and the economic devastation that followed.” The proportion of claims paid to women shot up 21 percent in 2020, from 48 percent in 2019, a clear indication that women faced retrenchment in significantly higher numbers than men last year.