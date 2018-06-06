



The bursaries are worth R1,5 million. The bursaries will be awarded through the WPN Educational Trust that was established to help previously disadvantaged female the opportunity to pursue a career in the property sector.





The funding for the trust comes from various avenues like the annual South African Women in Property Awards and pledges and contributions from organisations in the property industry.





Since the trust was established in 2008 more than 98 bursaries have been awarded to women that are worth over R4 million. The National Chairperson for Women's Property Network Sindi Mbtuma said, "The number of bursaries offered by the WPN Educational Trust is growing year on year, and this is testimony to the commitment of the property industry in South Africa to education and inclusive growth in the sector."





To be eligible for a bursary the individual has to meet certain criteria one of which is that funding is considered from the second year of study and students that are applying need to demonstrate storing academic performance and a passion and understanding for the property industry.





A certain portion of the money form the trust is set aside for women that are already active in the property industry but want to better their skills set through post-graduate studies.





After the individual has graduated they are encouraged to join the WPN as fully-fledged members to make sure that they add to the pool of young talent in the property industry and mentor young women who are looking to start their career in property.













