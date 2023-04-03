Worker fined R195K for smoking at work

Smoking, a heavily criticised and restricted habit, is still an individual choice. But what happens when someone takes this liberty too far and infringes upon workplace rules? A Japanese man reportedly recently felt the burn in his wallet after being fined 1.44 million yen (R195 732) for smoking on the job.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun, the 61-year-old worked as a senior public worker in Osaka, where smoking is strictly prohibited and smokers can have money removed from their pay if caught smoking on the job. It was reportedly determined that the worker was in breach of the Local Public Service Act’s ‘’duty of devotion.’’ The unnamed individual was discovered to have smoked 4,512 times while at work in the previous 14 and a half years, an approximate of 355 hours and 19 minutes spent not fulfilling his duties.

According to reports, the man and two other Osaka Prefectural Government employees were initially probed for smoking on the job in September 2022. It is said that the investigation was launched after the human resources office received anonymous complaints about the trio’s smoking habits. Yet, it was reportedly found that they ignored their managers’ cautions and supposedly lied about smoking during an interview.