Worker who accidentally got paid 286 times his salary resigns and disappears with the money

With the cost of living rising steeply, every working class employee wishes to see a bit more money on their pay slips. However, if you received significantly more than your regular wage, would you come clean to your employer? Twitter is ablaze with a Chilean man who accidentally got paid 286 times his salary in May. He promised to return the money he was paid, but instead decided to resign from his job and has vanished.

The mysterious man reportedly worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), a company that produces cold cuts of meat in Chile. Due to a clerical error, the business paid him 165 398 851 Chilean pesos (R2.9 million), instead of his usual 500 000 pesos (R8 918). Surprisingly, before he performed his vanishing act, the man had informed human resources of the mistake in his payment for the month. Upon inspecting their payroll records, Cial confirmed that the employee had been given 286 times his wages. Following this, they contacted the employee and asked him to return the money paid in excess.

The man reportedly agreed and said he will go to his local bank to refund the money he received. It seems, however, that he had made different plans and allegedly does not want to come forward with the cash. Cial waited for the refunded amount, but never got a notification from the bank. They tried to get in contact with the worker again, but the attempts were to no avail. The employee later contacted the company, reportedly saying that he had overslept and would pay a visit to the bank. But, on June 2, the man handed over his resignation and has fallen off the face of the earth.

