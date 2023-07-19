Workplace training can help drive agility

Phemelo Segoe Like all buzzwords, “agility” gets thrown about so much it almost seems to have lost its meaning. But while the concept of agility may have become increasingly threadbare, in practice, it’s more important than ever. Agility refers to the ability of an organisation to adapt to changes in the environment around it.

Being agile can help a business adjust to market shifts as well as internal changes. While there are many factors that contribute to a culture of agility, one of the most critical ingredients is workplace training. By creating an environment that promotes lifelong learning, businesses improve their chances of being able to bend to the inevitable changes that come their way. Continuous workplace training is an essential contributing factor to agility, but the courses you choose to offer don’t always have to be long and intensive. Instead, short courses that equip employees with the skills and knowledge they need to do their jobs, and especially that are aligned with their interests and passions, are enough to make a meaningful difference. Here are five ways in which workplace training can help businesses be more agile and future-fit:

FOSTERS EMPLOYEE LOYALTY Employees who feel as though their professional development is a priority are more likely to feel a sense of loyalty. It can also help them to feel more invested in their careers and in the companies they work at, which means they’re more likely to help steer the company through periods of flux or hardship. BOOSTS CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION

Education helps people see things from a fresh perspective. It sparks fresh ideas and can prompt them to be more creative, to innovate, and to find new ways of doing things. Innovation is a critical component of agility – the two exist side by side. The more innovative your teams are, the better they’ll be able to respond to gaps and opportunities. REDUCES INEFFICIENCIES If your people don’t have the information they need to perform their jobs adequately, your working environment is likely to be slow and sluggish. This means that you probably won’t see an approaching opportunity or risk, and therefore won’t be able to respond quickly and effectively.

PROMOTES TEAMWORK Teams bond when they learn together. They share ideas, solve problems and develop new solutions. This ability to work together will stand them in good stead when the market takes a turn, or when the business embarks on a new direction. They’ll be able to draw on their individual and collective expertise to ensure the company not only survives, but thrives. TEACHES CONFLICT RESOLUTION