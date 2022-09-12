Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 12, 2022

World’s worst daughter? Woman fakes own kidnapping to get R865 000 ransom money from mom

Photo: Kindel Media

Published 1h ago

Hard work makes the dream work, but apparently this does not apply to everyone as a woman allegedly resorted to extremes to get money, from her mother.

Spain’s national law enforcement agency, Guardia Civil, reportedly released a disturbing video that shows a blindfolded woman with blood stains on her face, strapped to a chair, and with a man holding a large knife to her throat.

The woman was weeping and told her mother that she had been taken hostage. She reportedly told her mother that she needed to pay the ransom to the kidnappers if she wanted to see her alive again.

According to reports, the Spanish woman from the clip was recently apprehended on the island of Tenerife after it was revealed that she was colluding with her boyfriend's family to try to fool her mother into believing she had been abducted for a $50 000 (around R865 000) ransom.

In another twist, the mother reportedly agreed to the kidnappers’ demands and took the money out of her bank account, before she also reportedly told law enforcement about suspicions she had regarding her daughter.

The Guardia Civil went looking for the victim's boyfriend's family and found them all, including the allegedly kidnapped woman, in a game room gambling.

They were then allegedly apprehended and eventually confessed to staging the kidnapping.

The mother had reportedly on a previous occasion paid over R780 000 in ransom when her daughter was kidnapped.

IOL Business

Xolile Mtembu