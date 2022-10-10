You won’t believe what the current highest lotto win is in SA

In these harsh economic times of rising food and fuel prices, record unemployment and low wages, many South Africans look to the lottery as a way to escape financial stress. While most will not win these millions on offer, the lucky few who are victorious will never have to lift a finger again and get to live like royalty for the rest of their lives (or so we hope).

Here are the five highest lotto winnings in the country: 1. R232,131,750 Currently, a 53-year-old Capetonian man holds the record for South Africa's largest lottery win.

After rolling over 24 times in a row, the huge top prize of R232,131,750 was awarded. According to reports, the ticket was bought at an OK Mini Mart in Tygerdal. 2. R167,332,410

According to reports, the lottery winner used the Quick Pick option to buy the winning ticket in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. It took several months to track down this lucky person who remains anonymous. 3. R158,035,647

In 2021, this massive amount was won by an unemployed mom from the North West. She is said to have played using the Absa banking app and only spent R15. “I am still in disbelief, overwhelmed yet very excited. The money could not have come at a better time for my family as I lost my job last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she reportedly said. 4. R153,466,150

KwaZulu-Natal is the home of this lucky winner. Ithuba stated that the anonymous individual had invested R300 over the course of 10 draws in the same set of numbers. 5. R145,469,799 An engineer from Secunda is the one who walked away with this massive price. He was found after two months.