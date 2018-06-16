



Due to the creation of new jobs, jobs that existed in the time of our parents and grandparents are slowly fading away.





This Youth Month, take a look at some of the careers that you can get into that did not exist 10 years ago.





1. Virtual Assistant





If you prefer to work from home then this job is perfect for you. A virtual assistant is mainly self-employed and provides professional administrative, technical or creative assistance to clients remotely, within the comfort of their own home. According to Indeed.com, the average salary for a virtual assistant is R7868 per month.





2. Snapchat Discover Producer





A Snapchat Discover Producer is either one person or a group of people whose sole purpose is to create Snapchat content for a company or a brand. Snapchat Discover is the space if the app that has channels of ad-supported short-form content from big publishers like Buzzfeed and CNN. A Snapchat Discover Producer can earn on average $51909 (R690389) per year.





3. Uber Driver





With the launch of ride-sharing app Uber, many people are choosing the job as an Uber driver as their career choice. Flexible hours and being able to be your own boss is just some of the benefits of being an Uber driver. Another perk is that you can earn a second salary as an Uber. You can work your normal 9-5 job and then supplement with the money that you make as an Uber driver.





4. Instagram Influencer





An Instagram Influencer is an Instagram user that has been able to establish credibility and an audience on their account. Instagram Influencers also have a huge following and therefore brands get them to advertise their products and they can earn money on the things that the post.





Kylie Jenner is the most popular Instagram Influencer in the world today. A report has found that the makeup mogul's Instagram post is now worth more than $1 million.





5. Android Developer





An Android Developer is a software developer that specialises in creating various apps for the Android marketplace which is found on tablets and smartphones. According to Payscale, the average pay for an Android Software Developer in South Africa is R285530.





