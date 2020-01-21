YouTube announced the appointment of Alex Okosi as Managing Director of Emerging Markets for YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - YouTube announced the appointment of Alex Okosi as Managing Director of Emerging Markets for YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Okosi will be responsible for running YouTube’s business and partnership teams across emerging markets in EMEA including Russia, the Middle East, North and Sub Saharan Africa. He will be based in the London office and will start in April 2020.

Alex Okosi the incoming Managing Director of Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA said, "YouTube is a game-changing platform that plays an increasingly important role in our lives today through the dynamic content and innovation that it delivers. I am very excited to be joining Cecile’s leadership team to continue empowering creators and elevating value for viewers and partners across the region".

Google and YouTube have long invested in growing its business across its EMEA emerging markets. Some recent milestones include:

This past September, YouTube successfully launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in MENA which further exemplifies the opportunities offered by this high-growth region.