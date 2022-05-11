YouTube is a free university: Here are 10 channels that teach you new skills

When the online video sharing and social media platform, YouTube, burst onto the scene in 2005, its initial content included skits, people venting about their lives, and passions, along with pranks. However, nearly 20 years later, the platform has become almost unrecognisable. With its highly produced, film-quality videos, and numerous genres, there is something for everyone to watch.

Marko Denic, a Software Engineer, who specialises in web technologies, refers to the platform as a “free university” because of its free learning channels. Denic said helping others is his passion and has helped many developers start their careers. He also extends his passion for sharing information to help anyone, from students to professionals in gaining new skills.

“YouTube provides so much quality content. I personally learned so much more by following development channels, than I did during my studies. For free,” said Denic. Here are Denic’s 10 recommended channels that will make you smarter: 1. Crash Courses

This channel makes high-quality educational videos such as short courses on a wide variety of subjects, including organic chemistry, literature, world history, biology, philosophy, theatre, and ecology. https://www.youtube.com/c/crashcourse https://www.youtube.com/c/crashcourse 2. Practical Engineering Created by civil engineer, Grady Hillhouse, this channel is all about infrastructure and the human-made world around us.

3. Y Combinator It features everything related to start-ups. According to the channel, every year they invest more than R8 million into a variety of start-ups.

https://www.youtube.com/c/ycombinator/featured 4. Talks at Google Influential thinkers, creators, makers, and doers talk about their work, their lives, and what drives them to shape our world. https://www.youtube.com/c/talksatgoogle/videos https://www.youtube.com/c/talksatgoogle/videos 5. Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning community for creators. “We're on a mission to unlock universal access to learning.” https://www.youtube.com/c/Skillshare-com https://www.youtube.com/c/Skillshare-com 6. Stanford Graduate School of Business This channel features thought leadership from world-class faculty and renowned guest speakers.

https://www.youtube.com/c/stanfordgsb/videos 7. Vsauce This channel, created by Michael Stevens, features videos on scientific, psychological, mathematical, and philosophical topics, as well as gaming, technology, and popular culture. https://www.youtube.com/c/vsauce1/videos https://www.youtube.com/c/vsauce1/videos 8. Numberphile

This educational channel features videos that explore topics from a variety of fields of mathematics. https://www.youtube.com/c/numberphile/videos https://www.youtube.com/c/numberphile/videos 9. Big Think Big Think is the leading source of expert-driven, actionable, educational content. It was created by Victoria Brown and Peter Hopkins in 2007.