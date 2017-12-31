CAPE TOWN - Since her entry into the royal scene, Meghan Markle has become a sought-after style influencer.

Markle, the daughter of Doria and Thomas Radlan has announced her engagement on November 28 to Prince Harry. Set to wed the Prince in May 2018, Markle has already caused a buyer’s frenzy, similar to Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton when she first stepped onto the royal scene.

Just hours after making their first royal appearance as a couple on November 29, the burgundy leather tote from luxury accessories brand, Strathberry the star was seen wearing, sold out.

The R9 251 tote was reportedly sent to Markle, along with a selection of purses. The gesture came from co-owner of the Scottish brand, Leeanne Hundleby. “It’s just amazing for us. It really is the greatest”, Hundleby reportedly told an international newshouse.

“It was a fantastic surprise and we are really excited. We’re suddenly incredibly busy”, a spokesperson for the brand said.

Just six years ago, Princess Kate Middleton caused a royal buyers frenzy, with stock of the clothing she donned, flying off aisles. At the time, Middleton was not yet a Princess, yet her fashion sense took the world by storm.

Middleton donned a classic Burberry trench coat with a frill hem in March 2011. The trench then flew off shelves and sold out. Valued at around R14 282, the trench sold out in all sizes.

In 2011, the Dutchess of Cambridge, Middleton wore a R3 176 dress as she and her husband, Prince William met then President of the United States, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace. The dress, by privately-owned British label, Reiss then catapulted in stores.

Within mere hours of the Dutchess being seen in the dress, Reiss then sold out worldwide.

A year earlier in 2010, Middleton sparked a similar buying frenzy. Middleton bought a R2 886 dress from the store's autumn 2010 collection.

This is testament that everything the royal family touches, turns to gold.

Take a look at other famous celebrities and their effect:

The Oprah Effect

This refers to the effect that The Oprah Winfrey show used to have on a business. An appearance on Winfrey's show could significantly boost a business. This attributes to the endorsement of her brand.

Garrett Popcorn, We Take The Cake, Spanx and Kindle are among the brands believed to have experienced the "Oprah effect" by either being saved from bankruptcy or enjoying increased popularity and sales.

Nicole Kidman

The actress signed a deal with fashion and beauty brand, Chanel in 2003. It was then reported that Chanel's sales increased by a whopping 30%.

Melania Trump

The United States first lady, Trump made headlines when she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year. Her R29 563 Roksanda Margot dress by British designer Roksanda Illinicit, that she wore to the convention, sold out within less than an hour after her speech.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE