China adopts decision to make Hong Kong national security laws

China is set to make Hong Kong national security laws as a related decision was adopted at the national legislature on Thursday. The decision will also allow the central government's national security organs to set up agencies in Hong Kong when needed. Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) voted overwhelmingly to approve the decision at the closing meeting of the NPC annual session. The NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Safeguard National Security consists of an introduction and seven articles. The decision was made to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, uphold and improve "one country, two systems," safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

The country will prevent, stop and punish acts and activities endangering national security in accordance with the law, the decision says.

The country will resolutely oppose the interference in the HKSAR affairs by any foreign or external forces in any form and will take necessary countermeasures, it adds.

The NPC, according to the decision, entrusts its standing committee to make national security laws to be promulgated and enforced in Hong Kong.

The NPC move came after prolonged social unrest and escalating street violence had plunged Hong Kong into the gravest situation since its return to the motherland in 1997.

Hong Kong had witnessed rampant activities of "Hong Kong independence" organisations and violent radicals as well as blatant interference by external forces.

Presenting the draft to the national legislature last week, senior legislator Wang Chen said increasingly notable national security risks in Hong Kong have become a prominent problem.

There are apparent "weak links" in Hong Kong's existing legal system and enforcement mechanisms in safeguarding national security, said Wang, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Considering Hong Kong's situation at present, efforts must be made at the state level to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, he said.