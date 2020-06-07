China approves new self-developed cancer drug

China has granted market access to a self-developed cancer drug, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

The drug, known as Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in capsule form, was developed by the biotechnology company BeiGene. It is for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy, and also for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

The drug was approved through a priority review procedure and its marketing authorisation holder should continue with the confirmatory clinical trials, according to the administration.

The approval of the drug will provide an important treatment option for Chinese patients with lymphoma.

Wu Xiaobin, president of BeiGene said the development of the drug has taken more than eight years and around 25 clinical trials have been carried out in more than 20 countries, involving more than 500 international clinical experts. More than 1,700 patients have joined the clinical trials globally.