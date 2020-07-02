China to strengthen financial support for enterprises

China will focus on improving financial services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in an effort to ensure their sound development, according to a State Council executive meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting presided over by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, said that special local government bonds will be allowed to appropriately support small and medium-sized banks in replenishing capital.

Local governments were urged to give priority to supporting small and medium-sized banks that are capable of sustainable market-based operations, thus enhancing their ability to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises financially, according to the meeting.

In addition, local governments should supervise improvements to the banks' internal control mechanisms and strengthen oversight when utilising special local government bonds.

A draft regulation on ensuring that outstanding payments are made reliably to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME's) was adopted at the meeting, as the country steps up efforts to help the SMEs tide over the current crisis to ensure stable economic fundamentals.