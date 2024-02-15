15 Years of Traders Trust: FBS Celebrates Major Anniversary and Raffles iPhones 15 Pro Max

FBS, a leading global broker, celebrates 15 years since the first trader registration. To honour the significant milestone and express gratitude to its traders, the global broker is thrilled to launch the FBS 15 Anniversary Raffle with fifteen iPhones 15 Pro Max as the tempting prizes.

“Established in 2009, FBS has grown into a licensed financial service provider trusted by millions of traders worldwide. We aim to reinforce our clients' confidence in trading and consistently deliver reliable financial services,” comments Alexandra Zaitseva, Head of Public Relations and Events at FBS. FBS is renowned for its transparent and smooth gateway to financial markets. With over 550 trading instruments, fast and accurate order execution, over 200 payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, and 24/7 multilingual client support, FBS is always at traders’ service. The brand additionally caters to its clients, offering them varying resources for trading education and financial analytics. For instance, FBS’s market insights via live streams, webinars, e-shots, and social media have recently helped its clients collectively get over $1,000,000 on CFD gold trading in less than a week.

Alexandra further says, "Not only do we offer top trading conditions, but we also strive to enhance our services constantly. Most recently, FBS has introduced major updates to the client verification process. The implemented face scanning or liveness check technology has reduced the average verification time by 40%. Our clients now get a more efficient venue for the vast array of financial services offered by FBS." As of the end of 2023, FBS boasts over 27,000,000 traders worldwide and has a record IB Partners team exceeding 680,000 members. The annual trading volume of FBS's clients surpassed $543 billion by the end of the year. To honour a significant milestone in its history, FBS is launching a two-week Instagram contest, starting on February 14, 2024, with fifteen iPhones 15 Pro Max as the tempting prizes. Participants are invited to create a post with the #HappyBirthdayFBS hashtag and share their trading journey with FBS on their Instagram profiles.

How can I join the FBS 15 anniversary raffle? 1. Be an FBS trader 2. Make a post about your trading journey with FBS on your Instagram profile before 04:59 (GMT+2), February 28, 2024.

3. Add a special hashtag #HappyBirthdayFBS to your post. 4. Join our birthday stream for the winner reveal on February 29, 2024. The iPhones will be raffled off during a special FBS Birthday stream hosted by Andreas Thalassinos, a veteran FX educator. It is the second time Mr. Andreas joins FBS for its birthday celebrations, leaving pleasant wishes to the brand,

“FBS is turning 15, and I am so excited and honored to be presenting the FBS raffle draw on February 29 to celebrate their 15th birthday! As a veteran educator, I promise to add an educational touch to the excitement of the raffle draw, making it an engaging and memorable experience for all participants. So, I encourage all traders around the world to register and participate in this highly anticipated event. I am sure you will gain something! See you there.” Andreas Thalassinos, a veteran FX educator. The FBS 15 Anniversary stream will take place on February 29, 2024, at 13:00 (GMT+2). To save the date and learn more about the iPhone 15 Pro Max raffle, visit the FBS 15 Anniversary page.