Investments Platforms







SA Shares is an exciting new platform for first-time and seasoned investors looking to invest in JSE- listed shares. It’s easy to use and has a wealth of information to help make an informed decision on any listed share in South Africa. You can also learn to trade shares and forex on the platform.









Stock Market College is probably the biggest stock market learning academy in Africa today. It enrols arounds 500 new students every month ranging from beginners to full-time professionals. The key to their success has been in offering their in-depth forex and stock market trading course in such a way that it is super easy to grasp and apply. Their competitive edge is their online support and access to a team of dedicated mentors for every client.









QuickTrade has revolutionised the African online trading industry through its advanced and world-renowned Metatrader 5 trading platform. It has more than 15 000 forex and share traders and is growing at an exponential rate. Create a Free Account in minutes and trade from the convenience of your phone or device of your choice.









Forex Trading Africa has made it super easy and convenient for anyone to join the forex trading revolution. What makes Forex Trading Africa unique is the ability to choose between the best forex platforms for your level of expertise. It has taken Africa by storm, especially Eastern Africa.





Finance and B2B Solutions









This start-up company is disrupting the online document signing industry in Africa. Complete any form in your browser with the Drag & Drop feature within a few seconds. The user- friendly field detection facility created by Paperjet makes it easy to complete, sign and submit any e-Signing form. Signing documents online has never been this easy.









Within 10 years, Zinia grew into a business telecoms and ICT powerhouse. Defined as one of the most innovative and client-centric providers in the country. With the most complete offering of IT, Internet and Voice under one roof, companies get total accountability and simplicity of service. Businesses rave about Zinia giving them a consistent 4.8/5 rating for customer service excellence, making them the most-rated business provider in SA.









PayDay Software Systems is a professional Payroll, HR and Time & Attendance Software Company that adds value to businesses via the application of a client-oriented, user- empowerment approach. With the best technological resources available, PayDay is on the frontier of cutting-edge technology - also providing cloud-based solutions and a mobile app- based T&A system. Trusted by more than 3500 corporate businesses and 48% of local government.









FMJ Financial Services are one of the leading tax practitioners and consultants in South Africa specializing in working with all aspects related to INDIVIDUAL tax. They tailor your quote according to your unique profile. Their service is founded on the commitment, dedication and professionalism of their team and they strive to serve their clients by adhering to their own standard of excellence. Their online content hub is a source for in depth personal tax help.









Businesses4Sale is a leading online business broking company, connecting people looking for a business to buy and people selling a business. The company has experienced unprecedented growth in a saturated market largely due to its buy/sell platform which is easy to navigate and the profile of businesses for sale on Business4Sale is broad and varied. It’s the newest and most exciting online business broking tool in South Africa.





E-commerce Platforms









BebedeParis is an international online baby gift service in South Africa that combines exclusive baby gifts with customer service excellence. Quality luxury gift hampers and newborn baby layette’s are elegantly presented and delivered to parents nationwide. What makes the service unique is the option to “build your own hamper” and get it delivered by a porter. Premium Service to companies includes the Baby Friendly Companies programme that helps companies to support and congratulate new parents in the company. These packages include a wide range of support services to new parents.









Topwatch is the leading South African pre-owned luxury watch retailer, that is currently expanding into Africa. Since partnering with the global watch leader thewatchbox.com, Topwatch now offers the most authentic, certified preowned, warranty backed watches on the continent. Rolex, Tag Heuer, Panerai and so much more, they stock them all.





Advertising and Research









SEOPros is one of the leading search engine optimisation (SEO) companies in Southern Africa. A team of 25 highly skilled SEO experts core focus is to get your business on the 1st page of Google and other search engines. The company recently expanded its services to Dubai, Mauritius and Luxembourg due to massive demand for their expertise.









Hailed as the “TripAdvisor” of cosmetic surgery. Plastic Surgery Review has revolutionized the way people select and interact with cosmetic surgeons. Past patient reviews, ratings, “before and after” photos, videos and more all guide users’ decisions in both their surgeon, and procedure choice.









Interact RDT is one of the leading customer experience consultancies within Africa. They offer a unique scientific approach to experience design that allows their clients to quantify their customer experience and create real organisational change, whilst driving value for their customers. This proprietary approach leverages a combination of Customer Experience, User Experience & Market Research methodologies to not only help organisations exceed customer expectations, but anticipate them. By doing this, organisations are able to create a distinct competitive advantage that forms lasting customer relationships.









Promovate makes ordering promotional gifts online as easy as ordering fast food. This dynamic start- up company has perfected the way individuals and corporations order gifts online and is rapidly replacing the need to go shopping for them at stores. Promovate also offers a free logo redraw and artwork layout service which saves you time and money.









Newspaper Advertising is an online print platform showcasing all newspapers and magazines to advertise in. Book and placement advert directly with a dedicated and

experienced ad team. All advertisement placements include free ad designs and includes a dedicated advertising accounts manager for every business. They have become a one stop print advertising solution.





Travel and Tourism









Moafrika Tours has been taking international tourists to famous destinations in Africa for more than two decades. It’s the leading day tour operator in South Africa offering an array of sightseeing trips to places like Soweto, Johannesburg, Cape Town and the Pilanesberg Game Reserve. Moafrika Tours is also popular for personalised long-stay tours to the Kruger National Park, Garden Route and Cape Winelands as well as Victoria Falls, Namibia, Botswana and the famous national parks in Southern Africa.









Tydon African Safaris is a well renowned, world class safari group striving and priding themselves in giving their guests an exciting and unforgettable African wildlife adventure, and a taste of great South African hospitality. They cater for any traveller seeking a luxurious venturesome safari! Their personalized attendance to their guests makes a visit to any Tydon African Safaris camp an indelible experience. The incorporation of both Kruger National Park and Sabi Sand Private Game Reserve gives their guests the best possible native fauna and flora experience of the southern African bush.









BusTravel Iceland is a day tour operator founded in 1960 has now set up office to attract more South African visitors to Iceland. They specialise in day trips to a number of popular destinations in Iceland including The Golden Circle Tour, Snæfellsnes, The Glacier Lagoon, The South Coast and much more.









Not far behind their rival BusTravel, IG tours has also followed suite to open a virtual office in South African to serve the ever-growing tourism market for South Africans to Iceland. Iceland Guided Tours offers small group tours and private tours to the most famous sights in Iceland. They also provide special excursions and trips for cruise ship passengers.









Newcomer on the block Mashalas Tours is Level 1 BEE travel operator taking the local travel industry by storm. They offer a range of tours in and around Gauteng and have expanded their offerings to other provinces in South Africa in the last 6 months. All tours can conveniently be booked and paid online.









With more than 25 years’ experience, 1000’s of happy clients, 100’s of 5-star TripAdvisor reviews Southern Circle is still one of the go to online platform when booking any tour in Southern Africa. They pride themselves in personal attention to each client, tailoring your excursion to your exact needs and budget.









Kruger Wildlife Safaris is a South-African based safari and travel company, specialising in small group safaris to several top-rated destinations around Southern Africa, including the renowned, Kruger National Park. With over 20 years of travel experience, these tailor-made safaris give guests peace of mind by including essentials like accommodation, game drives and even select meals in the package price. Book your safari online in 3 clicks.





Niche Online Platforms









This platform has taken out the guess work when trying to book any professional contractor from a plumber, builder or a qualified engineer in South Africa. They only have verified every contractor on their platforms giving complete peace of mind to its platform users.









CopiersAfrica has disrupted the office automation industry through their personal turkey approach to every business. They offer easy financing and month to month rentals on business solutions. They also stock the biggest Copier (new and refurbished), PBX brands and has a nationwide support network for all their clients. Multi-brand specialist and exceptional service delivery.





Search All Photographers is the biggest online photography search platform in Africa. The company has set its sight on global domination with the aim being to list every reputable photographer in the world on the site. It’s like Facebook for photographers, offering customers and photographers the ideal online space to connect and subscribe to services. Visit SA Photographers:









Commercial People is an exciting up and coming commercial property portal in South Africa that offers real estate agents a free to list platform to host their commercial properties. On Commercial People you'll be able to choose from a series of offices, co-working space, industrial warehouses and more to lease or purchase.







