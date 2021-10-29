318 mobile users in the country found out that they had stalkerware programs

KASPERSKY researchers this week disclosed the results of the global analysis of stalkerware programs – commercially available spyware often used for domestic abuse. According to their calculations, 318 users in South Africa had found out they had stalkerware programs on their phones, while at least 53 870 mobile users worldwide were notified after installing the Kaspersky security solution for mobile devices.

The firm said stalkerware was commercially available software that was used to secretly spy on another person’s private life via a smart device. It was often used as part of intimate partner violence. The types of personal data transferred to the privacy abuser by such programs ranged from geolocation transmission to reports on social media messages and ability to turn on the camera on the device at any given moment. For users who may be affected or are being impacted by stalkerware, Kaspersky recommends:

Contact local authorities and service organisations supporting victims of domestic violence for assistance and safety planning on www.stopstalkerware.org. Use proven cybersecurity protection, such as Kaspersky Internet Security for Android, to run a check on your device and discover if stalkerware has been installed on it. Do not rush to remove stalkerware if found on the device as the abuser may notice. It is very important to consider that the abuser may be a potential safety risk. In some cases, the person may escalate their abusive behaviours in response. | Staff Reporter