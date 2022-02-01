360 Capital tries to buy Irongate assets, this time in a partnership

Irongate Group’s (formerly Investec Australia Property Fund or IAP) share price shot up 13.5 percent yesterday after it received a buy-out offer from Charter Hall Managed Partnership that will open the door for a suitor that IAP’s board has rejected three times already. The Charter Hall partnership, which comprises Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall, said yesterday the offer at AU$1.90 (R20.77) per share would also allow IAP’s shareholders to retain a distribution for the year to March 31 of up to 4.67 cents per share – the distribution amount represents the top end of guidance provided by IAP on December 9, 2021.

IAP’s share price traded at R19.94 (AU$1.82) on the JSE yesterday morning. The offer includes an agreement with IAP’s largest securityholder, 360 Capital Group, for a call option over 360 Capital’s 19.9 percent stake in IAP. 360 Capital has previously made three offers to buy out the remaining shares in IAP. The Charter agreement proposes that 360 Capital acquire certain of IAP’s assets, IAP’s funds management business and IAP’s co-investment stake in the ITAP Fund, if the Charter partnership is successful in acquiring IAP.

Both Charter and PGGM have received approvals from their board and investment committees to pursue the transaction. IAP rejected 360 Capital’s third offer of Au$1.72 cash per share only last month because IAP’s board believed the offer did not reflect the underlying value of its “high-quality office and industrial real estate portfolio, the value-add upside potential embedded in the portfolio, and the value and growth potential of its third-party funds managed business”. “The IAP board is committed to maximising value for security-holders and ensuring the interests of all IAP security-holders are protected. The IAP board will appropriately consider a proposal consistent with these objectives,” the company said at the time.

The latest offer is not conditional on 360 Capital completing the acquisitions, which means the Charter partnership will retain responsibility for funding the indicative proposal. In the six months to September 2021, IAP delivered strong results, with net asset value increasing to AU$1.61 per security – up from AU$1.49 per security at March 31, 2021. Its property portfolio was valued at AU$1.43 billion. Traction in its funds management platform had contributed to a 61 percent increase in assets under management over the 12 months to the end of the interim period.