5 facts you need to know about Rishi Sunak - The next Prime Minister of the UK

British Conservative politician Rishi Sunak will become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister and the country's first leader of colour. But who is Sunak?

Here are 5 things you should know about the businessman turned political leader. AFRICAN ROOTS Sunak was born in the UK but has African roots.

His father, Yashvir Sunak, was born in the Colony and Protectorate of Kenya (Kenya). His mom, Usha Sunak, was born in Tanganyika (which later became part of Tanzania). WORKED AS A WAITER The British media and his detractors paint Sunak to be rich boy from prep schools who is privileged and out of touch with the working class.

This may not be the case. While attending Winchester College, Sunak was a waiter at an Indian restaurant in Southampton. BUSINESS CAREER BEFORE POLITICS Sunak’s first major job after leaving university was at Goldman Sachs.

According to UK media outlets, he worked at the investment bank for three years as an investment analyst. The possible future PM, then worked for a hedge fund management company called the Children's Investment Fund Management. According to the UK Financial mail, he became a partner in 2006.

Sunak then left the UK to work at a US-based hedge fund called Thélème Partners. According to the Guardian, Sunak invested in huge firms like News Corp and Community Health Systems. MARRIED TO BILLIONS Perhaps one of the most know facts about Sunak is his personal life and his ties to Indian businessman N. R. Narayana Murthy. Sunak married Akshata Murty in 2009.

Akshata is the daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of the technology company Infosys. In fact, it should be noted that Sunak also worked for his father-in-law. He was a director at Murthy’s investment firm called Catamaran Ventures.

ONE OF THE WEALTHIEST PEOPLE IN THE UK Sunak, through his marriage to his wife, has become one of the wealthiest people in the UK. His wife owns a 0.91% stake in Infosys, her dad’s company, and in 2022, this was estimated to be worth $900m (£746m).