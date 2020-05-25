53 workers at AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng mine have coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG - Underground production at AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine will remain closed until further notice after 53 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a provincial health department said in a statement on Sunday.

The mine, the deepest in the world, restarted operations on April 22 after closing entirely during a nationwide lockdown, and was operating at 50 percent capacity.

The department of health in Gauteng, the province where the mine is located, said in statement posted on Twitter that 53 employees at the mine had so far tested positive for the virus, and that a further 104 tests were still being processed.

“The management of the mine has indicated that the underground production will remain closed until further notice,” the statement said.

The company did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment outside of business hours.