54% of adults in the country support mandatory vaccinations at workplaces, UJ study finds
A new study released this week has found just over half of the public support compulsory vaccination at workplaces, in the debate on whether Covid-19 jabs should be mandatory.
THE study conducted by the University of Johannesburg’s Human Sciences Research Council between October and November indicated that 54 percent of adults supported employers making vaccinations compulsory.
It said 51 percent of participants supported providing proof of vaccination to enter public places – so-called “vaccine passports”.
“Levels of support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports to enter public spaces differ considerably by vaccination status and willingness to vaccinate,” said the research.
The survey came as Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi this week said the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) summit had recommended the implementation of mandatory vaccinations in workplaces, while also adding that access to certain venues should be allowed only to those who are vaccinated.
Companies including Discovery, Old Mutual, MTN, Sanlam and some universities have announced plans to implement mandatory vaccinations due to vaccine hesitancy.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE