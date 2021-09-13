6 ways to manage multiple businesses

Running one business is stressful enough, but once you’re in the game, it doesn’t have to be a huge stretch to run multiple businesses. This is according to Andiswa Bata, a co-head of SME at FNB. She said while there were key issues to be aware of, running multiple businesses can provide a diversified income stream, and there were ways to leverage the businesses off each other.

“Running multiple businesses may seem daunting if you are just starting as an entrepreneur, but it’s more common than you would think. For example, many South African entrepreneurs end up owning more than one franchise in a particular chain,” Bata said. Bata outlined these tips to help you successfully manage multiple businesses: Outsource or hire experts: For your businesses to run smoothly, ensure you hire the right people or outsource to the right company. For example, hire an accountant to do the book-keeping and a human resources officer to deal with staff issues.

Use a central location: You can save on rent and resources such as electricity by using one central base for both or all your multiple businesses. This allows you to easily shift between meetings, and you may even be able to have staff work on both businesses, saving you from increased salary costs. Prioritise and delegate: Entrepreneurs tend to have a hands-on attitude and also hold themselves to a high standard. If you want to successfully run multiple businesses, it is vital to learn how to prioritise tasks and delegate some tasks to others, so you are free to focus on the higher-level running of your businesses. Clear processes: Establish clear processes so that all staff knows exactly what is expected of them and how best to achieve it. Your business should ideally be like a well-oiled machine that can continue running if you are not available for a week or two.