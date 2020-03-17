Business ReportCompanies
“Many employees may find working from home challenging, as they may not be equipped to deal with these changes," says Helene Vermaak. File picture: Elise Amendola/AP
“Many employees may find working from home challenging, as they may not be equipped to deal with these changes," says Helene Vermaak. File picture: Elise Amendola/AP

7 skills for managing remote employees during coronavirus pandemic

By Supplied Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s coronavirus (COVID-19) address, South African companies are  hurriedly putting social distancing policies in place to keep employees safe. 

Helene  Vermaak, Business Director at corporate cultural experts The Human Edge, says that even  though businesses are acting with agility, some employees may not be able to do the same.

“Many employees may find working from home challenging, as they may not be equipped to  deal with these changes.”

One of the key attributes required when working from home is the ability for teams to  collaborate, but unfortunately many leaders are unprepared for managing remote teams.

Vermaak says that when distance and technology  are suddenly thrown into the mix, the influence that managers have over their team’s ability
to engage in dialogue and create a collaborative and healthy culture is significant and should  not be underestimated.

Vermaak shares the below best practices for managing remote teams:

1. Frequent and Consistent Check-ins:  Check in frequently and regularly with remote  employees. Check-ins can vary from daily to bi-weekly or weekly but should always  be consistent and entail a standing meeting or scheduled one-on-one via virtual  communication during social distancing.

2. Face-to-Face or Voice-to-Voice. The most successful managers insist on some face time with remote employees. However, with in-person meetings not being possible or  recommended at this time, make use of video conferencing technology or pick up the  phone to ensure colleagues occasionally see one another's face or hear one  another's voice.

3. Exemplify Effective Communication Skills. You cannot overemphasise the  importance of general, effective communication with remote teams. The most  successful managers are good listeners, communicate trust and respect, inquire  about workload and progress without micromanaging, and err on the side of over- communicating.

4. Explicit Expectations. When it comes to managing remote teams, be clear about  expectations. Managers who are direct with their expectations – especially when the  ‘rules’ of work have suddenly changed – have happier teams that can deliver to those  expectations. People are never left in the dark about projects, roles, deadlines, etc.

5. Always Available. Successful managers are should make themselves available  timeously. They should go above and beyond to maintain an open-door policy for  remote employees – making themselves available across multiple time zones and  through various means of technology (IM, Slack, Skype, email, phone, WhatsApp,  etc. Remote employees can always count on their manager to respond to pressing  concerns.

6. Technology Maven. Successful managers use multiple means of communication to  connect with their remote workers. They don't just resort to phone or email but are  familiar with video conferencing technologies and a variety of services like Skype,  Slack, Zoom, GoToMeeting and more. They often tailor their communication style and  medium to each employee.

7. Prioritise Relationships. Team building and camaradarie are important for any team  and remote teams are no exception. Good managers go out of their way to form  personal bonds with remote employees. They use check-in time to ask about their  personal life, families and hobbies. They allow team meeting time for ‘water cooler’  conversation so the whole team can create personal connections and strengthen
relationships.

BUSINESS REPORT

Share this article:

Related Articles