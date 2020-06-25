A buyer’s guide to Sasol’s $5bn asset sale process

The South African company is trying to raise cash amid cost overruns and lower oil prices. The process could be done in a year and take in as much as $5 billion, which would help prevent a last-resort rights offering.

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol Ltd. has accelerated an asset disposal program that could eliminate more than half of the company’s debt.

“The best possible value and the highest possible chance of a divestment, they go first,” Victor said. While each asset has its own timeline for disposal, the company intends to complete all sales by June 2021. A decision on the rights offer is due in the next few months.





Sasol said last week that it will focus on core chemical and synthetic-fuel divisions and discussions over job cuts have started. After a review of global assets, partnering is an option in some cases, while closing a unit may also be necessary, according to Victor. Sasol wants “high-yielding” returns from its businesses, he added.



