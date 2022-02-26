A look at Capitec’s R1 billion cash back and savings rewards programme

Not all rewards are equal. And most come with the hassle of jumping through hoops and trying to reach unattainable goals. That’s why Capitec is disrupting traditional rewards schemes with its uncomplicated Live Better rewards programme. The scheme has already attracted over 4.5 million registered users and over R300 million in savings since June.

What’s new: From 1 March, all clients can qualify for 0.5% cash back on all their monthly debit card spend - which gets paid into the free Live Better savings account on Live Better day, the 10th of each month. Credit card clients get an additional 1% cash back on all their credit card spend, adding up to 1.5% cash back just by achieving their Bank Better goals. Francois Viviers, executive of Marketing and Communications at Capitec, says, “We’ve introduced the Live Better behavioural banking reward because our research shows that people are tired of traditional tiered rewards programmes. Our programme doesn’t discriminate based on income or status, has no points, no tiers, no subscription fee and no complicated hoops to jump through. We offer real cash back just for banking better with Capitec. By the end of the first year of Live Better, we intend to reach R1 billion in cash back and savings for our clients.” How it works:

Unlike traditional reward programmes, Live Better rewards clients for simply doing their everyday banking, at no extra cost. All you need to do is activate your Live Better savings account for free by signing into the Capitec banking app, tapping on Live Better Savings and clicking ‘Join’. Then do your everyday banking which includes the following every month: 1. have one credit product, funeral plan or fixed savings account