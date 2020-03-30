A look at companies operating during the crisis

CAPE TOWN - One could be forgiven for believing that the Covid-19 virus is not really going to have a big impact on the local economy after reading many of the listed company operational updates that were put out on the JSE’s news service last week. Sure, nearly all evinced the rider that uncertainty clouds the outlook, and that it is impossible at this stage to predict the final outcome of the virus on the economy. Many listed property groups have been severely affected through lower footfalls, a failure to collect rent from struggling tenants and now semi-closure of malls, both here in South Africa and in other markets. Most of these companies have preserved reasonably healthy balance sheets and cash, which should see them through the lockdown, and lower footfall in the malls this year. Nevertheless, the impact on these businesses is going to be severe, considering that globally the fortunes of shopping centres were already under threat from a range of factors, including the growth of online and weak consumer disposable incomes. In addition, large shopping centre landlords are going to have to step in financially, where possible, to assist their tenants through these tough times. Other key industries in South Africa, including travel and tourism, industrial and automotive as well as mining will be severely impacted by the 21-day lockdown through loss of production and sales.

And all this is assuming South Africa does not follow the rapid trajectory of the Covid-19 virus in other countries such as the US, Italy and Spain.

If South Africa is not effective in reducing the spread of the virus it will continue to wreak massive damage to the economy for longer. It will manifest also through much higher work absenteeism, operational disruptions and job losses as well as possibly even further lockdowns.

All this seemed, however, to be ignored on the JSE last week as it tracked world markets and recorded four consecutive days of gains, with for instance, the S&P 500 recording its steepest three-day climb since 1933.

The FTSE/JSE All Share Index surged 16.5percent from Monday to Thursday’s close at 5815.73points, and slipped some 2percent on Friday.

Driving the markets appear to be investors who were satisfied with the trillions of dollars of stimulus packages announced by the countries that have been the worst affected by the virus. And in spite of a more than three million gain in US jobless claims in a week.

Given that it is relatively early days yet for the virus outbreak in South Africa, the fact that the economy is already so weak, unemployment is high, and that the government does not have hundreds of billions of rand to help boost the economy, it may be possible that the local market was touched with over-exuberance last week.

South Africa’s and indeed the global economy, is still in a dark space. This makes investing on the JSE risky at this juncture, even though many share prices still seem ridiculously cheap compared with just a few weeks ago.

As all food companies throughout the value chain, and medical services companies, are still operating through the lockdown, the share prices of these companies should hold some defensive value compared with, for example, local mining companies, which have been forced to cease production through the period.

RCL was a top five gainer on Friday morning, rising 3.09 percent to R10 a share, on a quite high * :e of 27. The group, producer of South Africa’s cheapest and biggest source of protein - chicken - recently reported strong underlying earnings and cash flow growth, following restructuring and with the impact of an over-supplied chicken market offset by better pet food sales.

The share price, although volatile, has proven resilient this year. And yes, massive chicken import tariff increases gazetted this month should certainly boost margins, assuming we will all still be able to afford the higher chicken prices through the recession.

Sasol’s share price rose by more than 6.5percent to R30.83 around midday Friday. However, consider that this share, a favourite among local portfolio managers for many years, was trading more than R300 per share at the start of the year.

My own, long-term view is South Africans will be using fuel combustion powered vehicles for at least a decade more, the oil price will recover, and the global chemical cycle will turn, which should all benefit Sasol, in time.

Redefine Properties featured among the highest volume shares traded on Friday, and its price fell 8.6percent to R2.23 early Friday afternoon. Last week it withdrew earlier guidance of a 5 to 7percent decline in distribution income for 2020, due to the uncertainties affecting the local property sector. Its directly held local portfolio of retail, commercial and industrial properties includes Blue Route Mall, East Rand Mall and Centurion Mall.

Edcon’s warning that it might need to go into business rescue post the lockdown must have added to the bad news affecting Redefine’s share price.

Edcon tenanted some 5percent of Redefine’s retail lettable area once, but the figure is likely to be less now. Retail properties comprise 38percent of Redefine’s directly held South African portfolio. The group also owns property investments in Poland and Australia.

The broader problem is: Edcon was already in financial intensive care before the lockdown and other retail customers may follow it to the business rescue practitioners.

It is likely that this kind of fear also drove down the share price of more than 100-year-old fashion retailer Truworths by 14.7 percent to R27.23 on Friday afternoon,

MTN also featured among the top volume and value shares traded on Friday, with its price rising 2.03percent to R40.15, this after announcing earlier in the week that its short-term income would be effected by slashing South Africa data prices by up to 50percent, and providing other benefits to its customers, from next month, in response to the call by the Competition Commission for the group to reduce data prices.

Like most shares, MTN’s share price took a tumble from R77.57 on March 4, but has risen nicely from R29.48 last Monday.

