A look at how Guess is changing and what it has to offer SA consumers

It is not often that you get the chance to see a brand redevelop. We had an opportunity to see this happen with the Guess brand. The clothing company last week allowed us to view its new store at the Waterfront in Cape Town.

This gave us the opportunity to speak to Guess management and see where the brand is going. What is so important for us as consumers is looking at how a brand is re-branded. We want to know how Guess is looking to differentiate itself from other retailers in SA? The company said it is elevating their product quality with sustainability in mind. They are also committed to enhancing the customer experience and shopping environment.

There has been a major call in SA for clothing companies to use sustainable materials and local vendors. Guess said they are following this call. The apparel company said it is constantly innovating on how to incorporate sustainable products into the fashion environment. “Guess continues to lead the way with more sustainable fashion and innovation, further diversifying its use of green technology and fabrics, and continuing to produce irresistible fashion,” the company said.

“As Guess enhances its focus on sustainability, this season sees not only the iconic Guess denim jeans but a diversification of different garments within the Guess ECO collection.” “Guess ECO draws on various advanced technologies in its mission to produce fashion that respects the environment. This holistic approach prioritizes quality, durability and innovation. The Men’s, Women’s and Kid’s collections all use organic and recycled cotton for key garments, reducing agricultural pollution and waste to create butter-soft denims and natural fabrics.” “Repreve creates performance fibres from recycled materials such as plastic bottles, while Lenzing produces environmentally responsible Tencel and ECOVERO fabrics, which are especially popular throughout the Kid’s collections,” the fashion brand said.

“The Indigo Flow dying process is a clean label fabric dying process that produces exquisite-looking fabrics with minimal waste and water usage. EIM Technology is also used throughout the manufacturing process to measure environmental impact and identify areas for improvement, helping Guess to continue making steps forward in sustainability,” notes the company. “Guess continues to elevate each collection towards a more sustainable future while simultaneously honouring the brand’s heritage. The road ahead looks bright as we continue to optimize fashion by reducing waste, connect with partners and suppliers to encourage transparency and ethical practices, use sustainable materials and processes, and engage with fresh ideas fuelling real change and creating climate solutions”. “Our customers, our employees, and our families can be very confident that when they wear GUESS clothing, they can feel good knowing that we are a global brand that cares for our world for generations to come.” Carlos Alberini, the CEO of Guess, said.

DIVERSITY Diversity is so important. Guess, like other brands, have been seen as coming late to this party. We wanted to see how Guess is moving to include more diverse faces and people in the company.

Moreover will Guess campaigns see more diversity? “Yes, there is more diversity in global campaigns, embracing cross-cultures. The importance of ‘localisation’ is another key focus for Guess, whereby all markets now have more flexibility in tailoring Marketing communication strategies. This is to ensure GUESS remains relevant to all consumers, in numerous markets, across the globe,” according to the clothing company. Lastly, we were interest Guess’s point of view in relation to SA consumer trends. What is their view of what the SA consumer base is looking for in a fashion line in a post-Covid era and with budget constraints?