A look at how Pick n Pay, Nandos and Chateau Gateaux capitalised on the Saint night club and Sonia Booth cheesecake saga

Social media errupted this past week through two huge stories: the Saint night club shaming and the Sonia Booth cheating allegations and her “love of cheese cake”. The impact has not been lost on South African companies and over the last few days, a number of retailers have jumped on the free media wagon.

Take a look at Pick n Pay and their Saint adverts. In an effort to drum up support for the Pick n Pay asap delivery service, the company has released a few light-hearted adds to make you smile. Calling it the “BE A SAINT, bottle service”, Pick n Pay is hoping you see the humour and decide to buy your champagne through its app.

SUPPLIED Pick n Pay says that the new “Occasion tab” will let customers live large by shopping from a range of premium drinks. Some of the other funny adds by Pick n Pay include the “Most Wanted”, “No Shame Champagne” or “Only Dash you Need” tabs. NANDO’S

The Sonia Booth “cheesecake saga” has also seen companies go hard to capitalise. I am not going to make you relive the cheating scandal as I am sure you are well versed in what has happened, but if you have been under a rock these past days, have a gander HERE! Well, Nando’s as usual, took to social media like chicken to a grill and made light of the the situation while also promoting its products.

HAVE A LOOK Don’t get caught offside, order on the Nando’s App instead. pic.twitter.com/4mYFoIOk2U — NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 8, 2022 CAKE CAKE CAKE Dessert company Chateau Gateaux also did not waste time and jumped enthusiastically on the Sonia cheesecake train.