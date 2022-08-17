A look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 - And how much they will cost

Samsung has announced the next generation of foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both devices feature customisable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance, according to the company.

“Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our unwavering focus, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device line-up and enjoyed by people worldwide.” COST

The Galaxy Z Flip4 will be made available at a recommended retail price of R21 999 and Galaxy Z Fold4 for R37 999. Customers who pre-order either Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4 from 11 August to 31 August will get the newly launched Galaxy Watch5 for only R29 pm. With the Samsung trade-in program customers who trade-in their old devices can receive R10 000 cashback or R400 off their contracts and 1-year free Samsung Care Plus screen protection valued at R1 999.

Samsung argues that the Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customisation, while maintaining its ultra-compact design. The Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by offering shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors. Galaxy Z Flip4, the Ultimate Self-expression Tool Inside and Out

“The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favourite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression. Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences, so you can shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam. These can even be enjoyed on users’ favourite apps”, Samsung said. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Meta, FlexCam is optimised for popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Do more than ever with Z Flip4 by taking high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot. Users can now start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video – ideal for content creators and vloggers.

The users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see preview in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. With an upgraded camera equipped with a 65 percent brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable – day or night. Samsung wants you to know that the Z Flip4 is crafted to go truly hands-free – doing more without ever opening the phone. Make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car and even control the SmartThings Scene widget, all from the Cover Screen. “Galaxy Z Flip4 can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super-Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low.”

Galaxy Z Fold4, a Multi-Tasking Powerhouse with Ultimate Performance The Galaxy Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode. Furthermore, it is Samsung’s first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables. The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favourite and recent apps. Multitasking is also more intuitive, thanks to new swipe gestures. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case. Galaxy Z Fold4 takes photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoomlens. A variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 percent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night. Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch Main Screen with a brighter screen, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate[20], and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Popular social media apps like Facebook are optimised for the large-screen experience to make content more enjoyable.

You can also open your favourite streaming entertainment service apps like Netflix and watch hands-free with Flex mode. For non-optimised apps, users can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, offering accuracy while pausing, rewinding, and playing videos, or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode. Samsung argues that with their Armour Aluminium frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are the toughest foldables ever. Durability of the Main Screen panel is also enhanced thanks to the optimised layer structure, helping to reduce damage from external shock. In addition, both Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are equipped with IPX8[25] water resistance, so users can worry less if they get caught in the rain.