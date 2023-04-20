A second life for your used Nespresso capsule this Earth Day

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The day aims to raise awareness of the need to protect Earth's natural resources for future generations.

This Earth Day, and every day, Nespresso says it is reminding South African coffee lovers to give their used Nespresso capsules a second life and participate in Nespresso's global sustainability efforts. Consumers can do this by partaking in the Nespresso South Africa used capsules recycling programme. Nespresso uses aluminium for their capsules protecting your coffee.

Nespresso capsules are 100% and infinitely recyclable, meaning your coffee capsules start as and become new aluminium products once recycled. Nespresso introduced, for the first time in the coffee market, capsules made using 80% recycled aluminium in May 2020. As part of Nespresso's commitment to sustainability and a circular economy, Nespresso recycle its used aluminium coffee capsules, and South African coffee consumers can easily play their role in this effort by following steps one and two in the below used capsule recycling process:

With every Nespresso order you will receive a recycling bag for your used Nespresso capsules. Empty your used aluminium capsules into a Nespresso recycling bag. Once the bag is full, hand over your used capsules to our Nespresso courier partner, or drop off your used capsules at your local Nespresso boutique.

The used capsules are sent to Oricol, Nespresso's local recycling partner in South Africa. At the Oricol recycling facility in Johannesburg, the residual coffee grounds and infinitely recyclable aluminium are separated using a customised packaging separation machine developed by Nespresso. The used coffee grounds are composted into natural fertiliser to provide a solution that uses food waste to serve as nutrient-rich soil food.