JOHANNESBURG - Investec Bank, while retaining two of its market-leading exchange traded notes (ETNs) primary listings on the JSE, had now secondary listed them on A2X Markets, it said on Thursday.
Tinus Rautenbach, the head of equities at Investec Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division said, “We are delighted to be the first ETN issuer to secondary list our products on A2X.
Passive products such as ETNs are particularly cost sensitive as they track an underlying index consisting of a basket of securities. Our ETNs are market leaders as they have a zero total expense ratio. Making them available to investors on the A2X low-cost platform extends our value proposition to investors offering innovative and cost-effective products.”