The roll-out of the solar power plants comes as Eskom’s constrained grid fails to meet demand and load shedding plunged South Africa into darkness in December. Taryn Rosekilly, the vice-president of procurement and sustainability at SAB and AB InBev Africa, said the move highlighted the private sector’s strong drive towards reducing carbon emissions and procuring renewable energy solutions.
“Not only is solar a viable and cost-effective option for us, but it also aligns to our global sustainability strategy, which entails going 100 percent renewable by 2025,” said Rosekilly.
AB InBev Africa said the solar power plant followed the signing of seven multi-tiered Power Purchase Agreements with around 8.7 megawatt (MW) capacity with the Sola Group, a company focused on developing solar plants. It said of this, 2.6MW had already reached practical completion with the remaining projects in advanced stages of construction.
Rosekilly said the solar power would partially power each facility and represented 7percent of the business’s electricity requirements.